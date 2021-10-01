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Vaccinated People GLOW Under Black Light
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1588 views • October 01, 2021
I read (on metatech.org when it was still online) that people who are abducted by aliens also glow under ultraviolet light (black light). Those people could rinse off the ultraviolet markings after a shower. https://web.archive.org/web/20210411085918/http://www.nordicconspiracy.com/wp/nordic-aliens/thousands-of-u-s-navy-space-carriers-designed-by-nordic-aliens-for-secret-space-program/
Could this jab be an alien takeover of human bodies? Demonic possession? Mind control indeed.
Could this jab be an alien takeover of human bodies? Demonic possession? Mind control indeed.
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