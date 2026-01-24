Perfect Dark (2000, N64)

Perfect Dark is a first-person shooter developed by British company Rare, and published by Nintendo (in Japan) and Rare (in North America, Europe and Australia).



You play as Joanna Dark, an agent for the Carrington Institute, a secret organization funded by anonymous sources and dedicated to protecting the world. Carrington keeps an eye on terrorists, world powers, and strange happenings. It has a rivalry with the dataDyne Corporation. The speed at which the dataDyne corporation has established itself through the development of new technologies is starting to worry the institute. So when Carrington receives a message from Dr. Caroll, a scientist wishing to escape dataDyne, they send their best agent, Joanna, to infiltrate the company headquarters.



The game is a first-person shooter, similar to Rare's earlier game GoldenEye. Apart from a variety of weapons, you can also fight with bare heads, and you have several gadgets to help you fulfill missions, like a data extractor, a flying camera and nightvision. All weapons have a different fire modes. Unlike other contemporary shooters, you cannot jump, and there are also no health items.

