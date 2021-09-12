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The Vox Report: 9/11 Attack - The Jewish Banking Cartels'' Tighten Their Grip on America
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213 views • September 12, 2021
The Vox Report: 9/11 Attack - The Jewish Banking Cartels'' Tighten Their Grip on America
Re: 1st published: September 11th, 2021
Video Source (Harry Vox): http://voxnews.com/
- BitChute Video: /lpr30LBM58rm/
Planes slammed into the towers. I was awaken by friends calling me to tell me that the WTC was on fire. Being only a few thousand feet from the towers I walked out of my door and watched in horror as the events unfolded and the entire world was changed by a shadowy group of murderous operatives that we later ascribed the term - the deep state. 8am I go live to tell you what happened
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: 1st published: September 11th, 2021
Video Source (Harry Vox): http://voxnews.com/
- BitChute Video: /lpr30LBM58rm/
Planes slammed into the towers. I was awaken by friends calling me to tell me that the WTC was on fire. Being only a few thousand feet from the towers I walked out of my door and watched in horror as the events unfolded and the entire world was changed by a shadowy group of murderous operatives that we later ascribed the term - the deep state. 8am I go live to tell you what happened
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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