The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 47

A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.

In this episode, we analyze 1 Corinthians 6:9-20, finishing the 6th chapter. We discuss the primary duty of an ekklesia of God, that is, to govern herself along the way of salvation, to keep herself moving forward on the narrow road, as a city on a hill, letting her light shine before men in such a way that they may see her good works and glorify the Father. We also review the numerous ways the Corinthian ekklesia was falling far short of fulfilling her duty. We examine the rationalization being used by the Corinthian ekklesia to justify their erroneous approach to governing themselves, and the embedded sin in the gathering that likely caused them to adopt such an approach. We then proceed to scutinize in detail the several refutations by Paul proffered to expose the Corinthian rationalizations as false. Finally, we explore the ramifications of Paul's exhortation to use our bodies, which were bought with a price and made temples of the Holy Spirit, to glorify God.