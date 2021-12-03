BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 47
Narrow Road
Narrow Road
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 03, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we analyze 1 Corinthians 6:9-20, finishing the 6th chapter. We discuss the primary duty of an ekklesia of God, that is, to govern herself along the way of salvation, to keep herself moving forward on the narrow road, as a city on a hill, letting her light shine before men in such a way that they may see her good works and glorify the Father. We also review the numerous ways the Corinthian ekklesia was falling far short of fulfilling her duty. We examine the rationalization being used by the Corinthian ekklesia to justify their erroneous approach to governing themselves, and the embedded sin in the gathering that likely caused them to adopt such an approach. We then proceed to scutinize in detail the several refutations by Paul proffered to expose the Corinthian rationalizations as false. Finally, we explore the ramifications of Paul's exhortation to use our bodies, which were bought with a price and made temples of the Holy Spirit, to glorify God.
Keywords
churchekklesiafreedman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Alabama forces TikTok to cap teen use at two hours, ban cosmetic filters in $100 million deal

Alabama forces TikTok to cap teen use at two hours, ban cosmetic filters in $100 million deal

Cassie B.
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy