Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Did Carrie Fisher Die From Chronic Magnesium Deficiency? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.21.17)

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The show's title is Did Carrie Fisher Die From Chronic Magnesium Deficiency?
An exercise in obscuring the obvious. Dr Daniels reveals how Mainstream Medicine co-ops and diverts natural healing concept. Tune in Think Happens
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