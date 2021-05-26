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YouTube's New Terms of Service 2021 Update | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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32 views • May 26, 2021
Greed knows no bounds! YouTube decided to roll out a new, money-grabbing Terms of Service policy update to take effect across the board in 2021.

Find my alternative video platforms below (Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon...) and visit the official Adam's Den, subscribe to the free newsletter and become a Den Dweller:
👉 https://AdamsDen.webflow.io

I avoid YouTube ads using:
AdBlock Plus - https://adblockplus.org
uBlock Origin - https://ublockorigin.com

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Visit the official Den and get the free Den Dweller newsletter in your inbox:
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Support the Den for as little as $1/month:

Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
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YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome

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MUSIC
John Deley and the 41 Players - Watercolors

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Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#YouTube #TermsOfService #Update
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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