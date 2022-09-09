Ukraine Update September 9, 2022

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery continue launching high-precision attacks at AFU units and reserve forces.

◽️ The list of neutralized targets includes the command posts of 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region), the manpower and military equipment of 46 Airmobile, 57th Mechanized Infantry and 28th Mechanized brigades of the AFU near Sukhoy Stavok, Petrovskoye, Plotnitskoye landmark (Kherson region), Murakhovka and Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region).

💥 1 munitions depot has been destroyed near Murakhovka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-25 of Ukrainian Air Force near Konstantinovka (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Due to high losses caused by concentrated fire attacks of Russian Armed Forces launched at the positions of 59th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Ukrainka, Zelyony Gay and Novogrivoryevka (Nikolayev region), Ukrainian servicemen refused to fulfill combat tasks and commenced withdrawing to the rear areas.

◽️ The enemy has lost a total of 2 tanks, 6 infantry combat vehicles and 5 other armored vehicles, 7 pickups with large-caliber machine guns and over 190 servicemen at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction over the past 24 hours.

💥 High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the provisional bases of the units from 95th Air Assault Brigade near Slavyansk and 81st Airmobile Brigade near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 15 armored and motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 5 AFU command posts, including those of 72nd Mechanized, 58th and 53rd Mechanized Infantry brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Soledar and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), 1st Tank Brigade near Novonikolayevka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 51 artillery units, 167 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 5 missile, artillery and munitions depots have been destroyed near Trudovoye (Zaporozhye region), Kurakhovo, Konstantinovka, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Balakleya (Kharkov region).

💥 Moreover, 1 launching ramp of Buk-M1 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Belaya Krinitsa (Nikolayev region), as well as 1 air target detecting and tracking radar near Malomikhaylovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Air defense means of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 13 unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonosyolovka, Ocheretovatoye and Aleksandrovka (Zaporozhye region), Vladimirovka, Mandrykino railway station, Kirillovka and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Lyubimovka, Kreshchenovka, Kirovo and Tomina Balka (Kherson region), Alisovka (Kharkov region), Senkovka (Chernigov region), as well as Tochka-U ballistic missile near Rakovka (Kherson region).

💥 19 MRLS projectiles, including 16 launched by HIMARS, have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka, Molodyozhnoye (Kherson region), Novoosinovo, Grush