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"Den of Vipers": William Ramsey Investigates Interview w/ Cynthia F. Hodges About Central Banks & Fake Economy
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110 views • June 30, 2021
William Ramsey Investigates interviews author and attorney, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA about her new book, "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy."
Recorded June 29, 2021
Book available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com & plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded June 29, 2021
Book available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com & plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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