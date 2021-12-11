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PFIZER/BIONTECH “VACCINE”: RAZOR BLADES NOW CLEARLY VISIBLE.
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299 views • December 11, 2021
PFIZER/BIONTECH “VACCINE”: RAZOR BLADES NOW CLEARLY VISIBLE.
Electromagnetic pulse detonates a nano-cluster bomb.
This is probably what Dr. Andreas Noack wanted to show us, but didn't get the chance anymore. Now we also know why the vaccine suppliers had an injection ready so quickly. All vaccine suppliers have the same “main supplier”.
Take this video to your doctor, your lawyer, your mayor, your priest or pastor, find a real journalist and force them to publish it. Anyone who injects this into your upper arm will sign your death warrant.
This video was leaked by an anonymous source on December 3, just days after Dr. Andreas Noack.
dr. Noack was the world's leading expert in carbon engineering and graphene.
The video below has German subtitles and could very well be of Dr. be Noack's work. You can clearly see thousands or millions of Graphene Hydroxide particles. When you zoom in under the Darkfield Microscope, the Graphene Hydroxide does indeed resemble razor blades.
LEAKED IMAGES: GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE NANO RAZOR BLADES – DARKFIELD MICROSCOPY
Click on the link, you don't know what you see! Like seeing a fragmentation grenade explode in front of your face. Who invented this? And is this the way to eliminate an unproven virus? Please watch to the end.
dr. Noack sounded the alarm about two weeks ago with a video explaining how he found nano-razor blades called Graphene Hydroxide in the serum of the Pfizer "vaccine." He warned us that these nano razors cut open the inner lining of the blood vessels of the “vaccinated”. They destroy – sooner or later – the heart, brain and cardiovascular system. dr. Noack said any doctor who injects people with knowledge of this matter is a murderer.
source dutch
https://herstelderepubliek.wordpress.com/2021/12/11/pfizer-biontech-vaccin-scheermesjes-nu-duidelijk-in-beeld-gebracht-electromagnetische-puls-laat-een-nano-clusterbom-exploderen/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/lI6DBQIkROTf/
Electromagnetic pulse detonates a nano-cluster bomb.
This is probably what Dr. Andreas Noack wanted to show us, but didn't get the chance anymore. Now we also know why the vaccine suppliers had an injection ready so quickly. All vaccine suppliers have the same “main supplier”.
Take this video to your doctor, your lawyer, your mayor, your priest or pastor, find a real journalist and force them to publish it. Anyone who injects this into your upper arm will sign your death warrant.
This video was leaked by an anonymous source on December 3, just days after Dr. Andreas Noack.
dr. Noack was the world's leading expert in carbon engineering and graphene.
The video below has German subtitles and could very well be of Dr. be Noack's work. You can clearly see thousands or millions of Graphene Hydroxide particles. When you zoom in under the Darkfield Microscope, the Graphene Hydroxide does indeed resemble razor blades.
LEAKED IMAGES: GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE NANO RAZOR BLADES – DARKFIELD MICROSCOPY
Click on the link, you don't know what you see! Like seeing a fragmentation grenade explode in front of your face. Who invented this? And is this the way to eliminate an unproven virus? Please watch to the end.
dr. Noack sounded the alarm about two weeks ago with a video explaining how he found nano-razor blades called Graphene Hydroxide in the serum of the Pfizer "vaccine." He warned us that these nano razors cut open the inner lining of the blood vessels of the “vaccinated”. They destroy – sooner or later – the heart, brain and cardiovascular system. dr. Noack said any doctor who injects people with knowledge of this matter is a murderer.
source dutch
https://herstelderepubliek.wordpress.com/2021/12/11/pfizer-biontech-vaccin-scheermesjes-nu-duidelijk-in-beeld-gebracht-electromagnetische-puls-laat-een-nano-clusterbom-exploderen/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/lI6DBQIkROTf/
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