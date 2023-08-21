InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - Biden Plans New COVID Restrictions and Lockdowns, Will You Submit, NO you can't comply your way out of TYRANNY - 8-18-2023

Whistleblowers from the TSA and Border Patrol have raised the alarm to Infowars that the Biden administration is setting the stage for full Covid lockdowns that will begin with incremental restrictions like masking TSA employees in mid-September.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biden-admin-preparing-to-bring-back-full-covid-restrictions-rollout-to-begin-mid-september/

