Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko explains the strategic importance of Avdeevka
No one even hiding it, but still, you won't hear it in Western media

Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko on the channel of the Ukrainian propagandist Alexander Shelest explains the strategic importance of Avdeevka for NATO Proxy Force - to shell/terrorize Donetsk residents

"We used Avdeevka to shell Donetsk for the past 10 years"

Source @R&U Videos

