Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko explains the strategic importance of Avdeevka

No one even hiding it, but still, you won't hear it in Western media
Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko on the channel of the Ukrainian propagandist Alexander Shelest explains the strategic importance of Avdeevka for NATO Proxy Force - to shell/terrorize Donetsk residents
"We used Avdeevka to shell Donetsk for the past 10 years"
Source @R&U Videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.