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Guillotine used in Senate Campaign
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172 views • November 16, 2020
NicholasPOGM - 18 Feb 2020: Yes, believe t or not, that's exactly what's happening in an American Campaign for the office of Senate.
The Canadian government, on its official acquisition website (Buyandsell.gc.ca) is requesting bids for "Programmable Hydraulic Guillotines" as part of, "products and services in support of Canada's response to COVID-19." https://tinyurl.com/y5ztjlry
The Canadian government, on its official acquisition website (Buyandsell.gc.ca) is requesting bids for "Programmable Hydraulic Guillotines" as part of, "products and services in support of Canada's response to COVID-19." https://tinyurl.com/y5ztjlry
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