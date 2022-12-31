Will Trump run for president in 2024 and serve his second term 3.5 years apart from his first term?

Revelation 13:5King James Version

And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.





Joe Biden will be the 46th American President come January 20, 2021. Now what? Does this automatically disqualify Donald J Trump as the antichrist? Definitely not. Donald matches all the roles and characteristics of the antichrist described in the books of Daniel, Micah, Revelation, Jeremiah, and Isaiah. Let's look at some possible scenarios in the future that could manifest into reality according to biblical prophecy.





Scenario 1: There are 13 days left until Biden steps into the Oval Office. Anything could happen between now and January 20, 2021. More civil unrest, the declaration of martial law, the start of the 2nd gulf war with Iran, etc.





Scenario 2: Trump does end up running for president again in 2024 and serves his second presidential term in the Oval Office. Remember, Grover Cleveland served two presidential terms three and a half years apart. He was the 22nd and the 24th American President.





