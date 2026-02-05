BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bessent gets grilled, told stop being Trump's 'flunky'
2 days ago

Treasury chief Bessent gets grilled, told to stop being Trump’s ‘flunky’

“I’m asking you to do your responsibility as secretary of the Treasury,” Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks demanded as he grilled Bessent at the House Financial Services Committee hearing.

Lashing into Bessent over Trump’s business dealings, Meeks zeroed in on a UAE-linked foreign asset firm that “quietly bought about half of the Trump family’s crypto company, World Liberty Financial.”

The legislator insisted that this acquisition creates a potential “national security concern” and asked Bessent if he would investigate World Liberty Financial at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“Stop covering for the president. Don’t be a flunky. Work for the American people,” Meeks clamored.

Bessent fired back, accusing Meeks of having travelled to Venezuela in 2006 to “lobby” Hugo Chavez.

Adding from new Epstein files:

🚨 Epstein bought cloth from most sacred Islamic site

✉️ Emails featured in the latest Epstein files’ release describe the late sex trafficker arranging to buy several pieces of kiswah – the cloth that covers the Muslim holy site of Kaaba in Mecca.

➡️ The person who shipped the fabric in 2017 said it “was touched by minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others.”

➡️ The cloth was supposedly meant to be shipped to a "Mosque" that may or have been on Epstein’s private Little St James island. 

🤔 What did Epstein use the cloth for?

