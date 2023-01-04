X22 REPORT Ep. 2963b-The [DS]/[D]s Have Lost Control, Patriots In Control, Did Trump Just Hint At Something?Boom

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2963b- Jan 3, 2023
The [DS]/[D]s Have Lost Control, Patriots In Control, Did Trump Just Hint At Something? Boom
The [DS] has lost control, they do not control the narrative, they investigation and information is coming at them from all directions. The [DS] is now panicking. Trump his hinting that there might be another party needed if the establishment does not fall in line. Election fraud is being pushed out into the public realm and more and more evidence is being produced. Booms are coming.
