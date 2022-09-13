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https://gnews.org/post/p1kifb3be
09/10/2022 Counterterrorism and Foreign Policy Expert Lisa Daftari: Russia and China are conducting a joint military drill. Also, Russia is partnering with North Korea, China and Iran, and they’re going on a shopping spree for more military equipment. The rogue nations of the world are finding their partnerships.