09/10/2022 Counterterrorism and Foreign Policy Expert Lisa Daftari: Russia and China are conducting a joint military drill. Also, Russia is partnering with North Korea, China and Iran, and they’re going on a shopping spree for more military equipment. The rogue nations of the world are finding their partnerships.
