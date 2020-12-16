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Medical Reasons to Avoid
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177 views • December 16, 2020
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As excited as many people are for covid vaccines, there are many people who should avoid it due to possible medical complications.
For advice on who should avoid covid vaccines we turn to the UK government and the manufacturers of the vaccines.
As excited as many people are for covid vaccines, there are many people who should avoid it due to possible medical complications.
For advice on who should avoid covid vaccines we turn to the UK government and the manufacturers of the vaccines.
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