Throwback: MTG reveals Congress's biggest secret to Tucker Carlson

The members of Congress are forced to constantly repeat that "Israel is our greatest ally" and must proclaim their faith and loyalty — both online and in person.

🤔 The real reason she fell out of favor with Trump?

UK PM Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify on Epstein ties despite protocol

In a rare break from convention, PM Keir Starmer publicly stated that anyone with relevant information on Epstein "should give evidence" — applying direct pressure on Prince Andrew to respond to the US House oversight committee's summons.

The disgraced royal has ignored a two-week deadline to testify before US Congress about his connections to the convicted financier.

🔥 Queen Elizabeth II named as Epstein 'client' in released files

Newly unsealed Epstein documents contain a stunning allegation from Nobel laureate Murray Gell-Mann: that Jeffrey Epstein's "clients include the Queen of England" and that he "had given the Queen financial advice."

The files also detail Prince Andrew's deep ties, revealing he invited Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the Queen's 2000 birthday party at Windsor Castle, the Daily Express reports.

📑 Documents state Epstein was "invited to Windsor Castle to celebrate the queen's birthday."