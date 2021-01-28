© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Impeachment Scam Blocked!! Global Allies Show Their Disdain For Fake President Biden!! Freedom News Network
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
321 views • January 28, 2021
I urge you to visit http://www.preparewithwhatif.com/ and build your emergency food supply TODAY.
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
No Impeachment for President Trump, The GOP Knows The Consequences of Illegal Actions, Green Screen Biden Administration, Global Allies Are Showing Their Dislike For The New Illegitimate Admin, Our New USA Capital Florida Is Taking On Big Tech
We're so close to reaching our goal to get the New Production Site Started!!
If you would like to Donate to help go here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
Make sure to go over and Subscribe to Logan's channel!! Go Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2Z...
Go Subscribe to my YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqCMWA8FPsH6XNxaGP01BA
Sources for this video:
https://newspunch.com/you-cant-legisl...
https://www.blacklistednews.com/artic...
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/put...
https://nationalfile.com/florida-gop-...
IntroMusic from: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
No Impeachment for President Trump, The GOP Knows The Consequences of Illegal Actions, Green Screen Biden Administration, Global Allies Are Showing Their Dislike For The New Illegitimate Admin, Our New USA Capital Florida Is Taking On Big Tech
We're so close to reaching our goal to get the New Production Site Started!!
If you would like to Donate to help go here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
Make sure to go over and Subscribe to Logan's channel!! Go Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2Z...
Go Subscribe to my YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqCMWA8FPsH6XNxaGP01BA
Sources for this video:
https://newspunch.com/you-cant-legisl...
https://www.blacklistednews.com/artic...
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/put...
https://nationalfile.com/florida-gop-...
IntroMusic from: Bensound.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.