Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CCP uses the BGY Scheme to bribe and seduce important people, such as U.S. officials
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
6 views
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2o0to691c1

8/11/2023 【Roy on the @WayneDupreeShow】Roy Guo: The CCP uses the BGY Scheme to bribe and seduce important people, such as U.S. officials. That’s why these compromised individuals are unable to make decisions that represent the interests of the American people when making policies!

#BGY #CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP


8/11/2023 【罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Show节目】罗伊：中共用蓝金黄计划收买、色诱美国官员等重要人物，所以被收买的这些人在制定政策时，无法做出代表美国人民利益的决定！

#蓝金黄 #中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket