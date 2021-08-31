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The Great Poisoning Catherine Austin Fitts Interview Government Policy 2 Make Americans Less Healthy
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412 views • August 31, 2021
The Great Poisoning Catherine Austin Fitts Interview Government Policy 2 Make Americans Less Healthy
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/66f660ca-0424-45d9-a222-d57b7d977235/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives/
Joining me today is Dr. Michael Palmer and Cathrine Austin Fitts, here to discuss COVID-19 and how to understand the various motives surrounding it through a combined lens of science, medicine and economics.
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/66f660ca-0424-45d9-a222-d57b7d977235/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives/
Joining me today is Dr. Michael Palmer and Cathrine Austin Fitts, here to discuss COVID-19 and how to understand the various motives surrounding it through a combined lens of science, medicine and economics.
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