Branch Covidians Unleashing Covid Tyranny Round 2

The totalitarian forces behind the tyranny unleashed under the guise of "public health" in 2020 are cranking up the hysteria and trying to bring about round 2 of the Covid madness, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From new mask mandates to a new Covid booster, the fear-mongering is being cranked up to support the same exact policies that hurt so many billions in recent years. This is a Deep State operation to undermine freedom and has nothing to do with public health, warns Newman. It is time for people everywhere to say NO.





