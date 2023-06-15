Today was Flag Day 6/14/23:

The weather here, the GEO-Engineering. Federal Indictment of Trump and the Presidential Records Act. The alien video I put up. The Farmer's Market. The movie; 10 Cloverfield Lane.....God Bless us....Note: The video of the alien, crash in Vegas, I showed isn't real I found out from TheOrionLines.com The other two videos that I didn't show, because it would be to hard to see, those are real and you can see them at The Orion Lines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.