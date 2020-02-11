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Episode 85 - The Truth About the State of the Union Address
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17 views • February 11, 2020
What does the spectacle known as the State of the Union Address reveal?
In the first part of this episode, we examine President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address through the eyes of someone who has been off the grid for several decades - an unbiased, casual observer. What did he notice? What were his impressions? What questions did he have?
The last part of the episode is an assessment of what the SOTU address reveals about the state of our nation, the state of our federal government and the state of the Constitution.
In the first part of this episode, we examine President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address through the eyes of someone who has been off the grid for several decades - an unbiased, casual observer. What did he notice? What were his impressions? What questions did he have?
The last part of the episode is an assessment of what the SOTU address reveals about the state of our nation, the state of our federal government and the state of the Constitution.
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