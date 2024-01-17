Create New Account
BOOM! BOOM!! BOOM!!! -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK
Alex Hammer
Published 16 hours ago

'What's the story morning gory'

Report from the UK war zone. 12:00 noon. 17.1.2024...Captain Curveball denying YOU of the life giving sun!!!


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Links to the front line legends, please sub and support their channels...


Mike Decker

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Matthew c.4 Manchester

https://www.youtube.com/@matthewc.419/videos

Link to Luis Edward Diani in Gibraltar

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos


Link to David Yates FB

https://www.facebook.com/david.yates.35


Link to UK Geo-Engineering...and stuff you ought'a know about FB Group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/300107833870025


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid

