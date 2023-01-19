Standing Up for Faith, Family, and Freedom | Beyond the Cover

America's long retreat from its founding principles may seem alarming. But the good news is that a growing number of heroic individuals from all walks of life are standing up against the encroaching tyranny. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Rebecca Terrell about a column entitled “Faith, Family, Freedom” that she and others write for the print edition of The New American. That column, Rebecca explains, originally had as its working title “Standing Up for Faith, Family, and Freedom,” when the column was conceived the in January of 2022. The title was shortened because of its length, but the idea is to recognize and salute a few of the many wonderful Americans who are standing up for faith, standing up for family, and standing up for freedom in their words and deeds. In this interview, Rebecca cites examples of ordinary citizens in various walks of life who are doing extraordinary things, and she also says that researching and writing the column over the past year has been a great source of inspiration for her.





