Nevada Cannabis Sales Update

Although Nevada is a smaller market in total cannabis sales, their immense tourism industry puts them at the top of the list for cannabis sales per capita.
Headset's report will explore sales, product categories, pricing trends, demographic data, and more.
Show Notes:
A deep dive of the Nevada cannabis market
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/a-deep-dive-of-the-nevada-cannabis-market#formula1
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/tDwpmjLYhGA
