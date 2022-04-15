Israeli Zionist Forces Storm , al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied Palestine, Injuring 150 of worshipers on 2nd Ramadan Friday - 400 Arrested - 041522

This is a small partial of what's said at above link:Israeli forces have stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, injuring more than 150 worshipers in stepped-up violence in the fasting holy month of Ramadan.The Palestinian Ma’an news agency said the violence broke out at dawn on Friday when the occupation forces raided the al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, firing sound bombs and rubber bullets at the worshipers randomly.“Violent confrontations erupted between the occupation forces and hundreds of young men who were deployed in the al-Aqsa courtyards,” the agency said, adding that the Israeli forces were obstructing the work of ambulances that reach the mosque’s entry gates.Media reports said the occupation forces also attacked paramedics and press crews, chased them in the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque, and beat a number of them.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRSC) reported that 152 fasting Palestinians had been transferred to hospitals in the occupied al-Quds for injuries as a result of the raid.The regime has stepped up its deadly acts of aggression across Palestinian territories since the beginning of Ramadan, as a result of which Palestinians put up a stronger resistance to counter the aggression.