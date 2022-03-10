BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Globalist 'Mastermind' Behind the Great Reset: 'Prophet' Jacques Attali
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10275 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
433 views • March 10, 2022
(((Jacques Attali))), France's Henry Kissinger, predicted in 2014 that World War III would start with Ukraine.

He predicted a future of borderless nations, stating, "Above all, what remains especially important is to invent a republic without territory, without walls. Diasporic." No nation states allowed in the Jew World Order.

Attali then pivots to "Income," which he predicts "Universal Income" and working from home via "telecommuting":

Every person will perhaps one day have the right to a decent income paid by the state independent of any activity: The Universal Income....More than half of all workers will no longer be employed...Working from home via telecommuting (home office) will account for half of all jobs.

In 1981, he wrote- "Euthanasia will have to be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases. We cannot of course execute people or set up camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good.

"We will have taken care to have planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots will thus be done on its own: they will go to the slaughterhouse on their own."

Text Source https://www.henrymakow.com/2022/03/headlines-for-march-10-2022.html

Mirrored Video Source and Further Info : https://rairfoundation.com/the-real-globalist-mastermind-behind-the-great-reset-prophet-jacques-attali/
Keywords
globalistnwojwojacques attali
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy