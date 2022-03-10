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He predicted a future of borderless nations, stating, "Above all, what remains especially important is to invent a republic without territory, without walls. Diasporic." No nation states allowed in the Jew World Order.
Attali then pivots to "Income," which he predicts "Universal Income" and working from home via "telecommuting":
Every person will perhaps one day have the right to a decent income paid by the state independent of any activity: The Universal Income....More than half of all workers will no longer be employed...Working from home via telecommuting (home office) will account for half of all jobs.
In 1981, he wrote- "Euthanasia will have to be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases. We cannot of course execute people or set up camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good.
"We will have taken care to have planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots will thus be done on its own: they will go to the slaughterhouse on their own."
Text Source https://www.henrymakow.com/2022/03/headlines-for-march-10-2022.html
Mirrored Video Source and Further Info : https://rairfoundation.com/the-real-globalist-mastermind-behind-the-great-reset-prophet-jacques-attali/