TruNews - 8/24/21*

Aug 24, 2021"DR. MCCULLOUGH: OXFORD STUDY SHOWS VAXXED HAVE BECOME SUPER-SPREADERS"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, the team connect the dots on the bait and switch going on regarding the so-called ‘approval’ of the Pfizer vaccine. Rick Wiles and Edward Szall investigate the comments by Dr. Peter McCullough, who now maintains that vaccinated health care workers are acting as super-spreaders to the unvaccinated. Schools boards are being lit up by medical professionals who are opposed to mask mandates and the jab.Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk to veteran and election integrity expert Seth Kessel, who provides updates on the fight for the 2020 Election. The team also talks to Christian rappers Bryson Gray and Patriot J, who are standing up to the Satanic influence pervading the modern music industry.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/24/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror