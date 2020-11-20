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IT Services & IT Consultant - Connectivity, Cloud, Security, Support ETC.
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2 views • November 20, 2020
Unitec (https://www.unitecafrica.co.za) are an international technology company with offices Ireland and South Africa. Established in 2009, Unitec were quickly acknowledged as one of Ireland’s most innovative managed IT providers. We are renowned for our provision of Accessible Expertise. We have gained this status through our continuous delivery of expert advice and superior service to our valued clients. Our mission is to provide industry leading IT solutions with our clients’ needs at the core of what we do. Our consultants continuously manage and review on-going requirements by gaining a rich understanding of the needs of each individual business. This ability of our team to gain a comprehensive understanding of individual customer’s business needs and map them against our range of offerings ensures the most appropriate and effective solution is always delivered.
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