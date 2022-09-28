Create New Account
Episode 118 - Chat with Joel from Waking the Future
HumanityWins.net
Published 2 months ago

Find WakingTheFuture on Bitchute here:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakingthefuture/


And please visit their awakened-attire.com shop for affordable apparel (shirts, hoodies, mugs) with awakened messages:


https://awakened-attire.com


Had a great chat with Joel from Waking the future, we discussed:


1) Meditation, what it really is and simple techniques.

2) Why the system wants us not to meditate.

3) The victim and blame games.

4) How Love is the only true energy in the Universe.

5) Why Humanity is winning and will win.


Enjoy!

universefearlovemeditationhumanitytruthvictimempathyhateblamewins

