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THE NEW NORMAL [2021] - HAPPEN.NETWORK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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121 views • February 02, 2021
THE NEW NORMAL [2021] - HAPPEN.NETWORK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
If you have done any of your own research, and tuned out the FAKE Mainstream Media, then you should be fully awake to the COVID-19 PANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic False Flag HOAX Event. The so-called virus has NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, the governments forced business closures to bankrupt society to get them prepped for a NEW WORLD ORDER Communist Takeover. Masks do not protect anyone from a virus, social distancing does not protect anyone from a FAKE virus, the CV19 tests have around a 98% False Positive Rate (and are actually being used to collect DNA Samples), and THE FINAL SOLUTION Covid-19 vaccination isn't even a vaccine at all, but rather identified as an OPERATING SYSTEM and GENE THERAPY. The mRNA vaccine changes humans into MODIFIED GENETIC ORGANISMS. You must resist by opening your businesses, stop wearing masks, stop social distancing, DO NOT TAKE a PCR Test, and for sure DO NOT TAKE AN mRNA VACCINATION UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Consider a forced mRNA vaccination no different than an ARMED ASSAULT, and the USE OF DEADLY FORCE to repel the attack is a Common Sense response. The so-called PANDEMIC is Fake, the VIRUS is FAKE, but the mRNA Vaccine is the BIO-WEAPON.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Happen Network
https://happen.network/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
If you have done any of your own research, and tuned out the FAKE Mainstream Media, then you should be fully awake to the COVID-19 PANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic False Flag HOAX Event. The so-called virus has NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, the governments forced business closures to bankrupt society to get them prepped for a NEW WORLD ORDER Communist Takeover. Masks do not protect anyone from a virus, social distancing does not protect anyone from a FAKE virus, the CV19 tests have around a 98% False Positive Rate (and are actually being used to collect DNA Samples), and THE FINAL SOLUTION Covid-19 vaccination isn't even a vaccine at all, but rather identified as an OPERATING SYSTEM and GENE THERAPY. The mRNA vaccine changes humans into MODIFIED GENETIC ORGANISMS. You must resist by opening your businesses, stop wearing masks, stop social distancing, DO NOT TAKE a PCR Test, and for sure DO NOT TAKE AN mRNA VACCINATION UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Consider a forced mRNA vaccination no different than an ARMED ASSAULT, and the USE OF DEADLY FORCE to repel the attack is a Common Sense response. The so-called PANDEMIC is Fake, the VIRUS is FAKE, but the mRNA Vaccine is the BIO-WEAPON.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Happen Network
https://happen.network/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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