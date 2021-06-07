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Ivermectin May Prevent Binding Of The SARS-CoV-2 Virus To Human Cells: Treatment/Prevention COVID-19
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16435 views • June 07, 2021
In this video we will dive into a study that explores a new possible mechanism by which Ivermectin may prevent or treat COVID-19. We will start by reviewing the possible mechanisms of action of Ivermectin including the Imp alpha/beta pathway, viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase pathway, STAT3 pathway, and CD147 pathway. We will then get into the study. This was a computerized docking study that utilized crystal structures of Ivermectin, the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein, and the human ACE2 Receptor. They ran simulations and found that Ivermectin binds to both the Spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) and ACE2 Receptor. Could this be a new mechanism by which Ivermectin may prevent or treat COVID-19? Check out the video for all the details!
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