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What IS the Real Gospel of Jesus Christ?
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10 views • November 20, 2021
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What is the gospel of Jesus Christ? Don't assume that you've heard the answer before, because the "gospel" that is preached in every church in the world today is not the same gospel that Jesus preached when he walked the Earth. The gospel you've heard in countless churchie sermons is only a half-truth... which amounts to a lie. In this video, you will hear what the gospel REALLY is.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"strange day - ambient" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://strange-day.com
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/Hr6OrTpkM04
"Scandinavianz - Wake Up" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://soundcloud.com/scandinavianz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqEN...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/RqkArpERhxI
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
What is the gospel of Jesus Christ? Don't assume that you've heard the answer before, because the "gospel" that is preached in every church in the world today is not the same gospel that Jesus preached when he walked the Earth. The gospel you've heard in countless churchie sermons is only a half-truth... which amounts to a lie. In this video, you will hear what the gospel REALLY is.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"strange day - ambient" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://strange-day.com
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/Hr6OrTpkM04
"Scandinavianz - Wake Up" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://soundcloud.com/scandinavianz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqEN...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/RqkArpERhxI
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