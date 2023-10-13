Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for October 11, 2023

Quo Vadis





Beloved children:





I BLESS YOU WITH MY LOVE; I BLESS YOU WITH MY MERCY; I BLESS YOU WITH MY HANDS.





My Beloved Ones, I invite you to pray that the enemies of human creatures, sent by the Devil, find in each of My children the Faith, Hope, Love and Wisdom necessary to be bearers of My Love and the demons move away promptly.





At this moment, true Faith in My Precepts and staying attentive to accept what is Mine and strongly reject what is outside of My Truth, is essential.





The specter of war travels through the Middle East translucent history.





I INVITE YOU TO PRAY IN A SPECIAL WAY THIS OCTOBER 13, COMMEMORATING MY MOTHER'S REVELATIONS IN FATIMA, WHERE SHE ASKED FOR PEACE IN THE HEARTS OF HER CHILDREN.





Europe is suffering the consequences of this war, terror has been present and will continue to be present, leading several countries to take security measures.





My little children, some borders will close when they remain in a state of alert.





PRAY, LITTLE CHILDREN, PRAY HARD, PRAY WITH YOUR HEART.





PRAYER ACHIEVES MIRACLES, NECESSARY IN THIS MOMENT OF DARKNESS IN WHICH THE SUN DARKENS FORESHADOWING THAT THE DARKNESS IN WHICH HUMANITY IS ENVENDS CONTINUES.





Terrorist acts take place in some countries.





My children must understand that evil advances on Earth, carrying an ancient stabbing weapon in their hand, wearing a robe carrying pain and suffering My children.





GET READY, MY LITTLE CHILDREN, GET READY!





Pray, My children, pray for yourselves.





Pray, My children, pray for the human creature to return to Me.





Pray, My children, pray for those who do not believe and do not want to accept reality.





Pray, My children, pray for Spain, Italy and France.





Pray, My children, pray for peace in humanity.





Pray My children, the disease advances and appears again, strengthen the body.





My children, these moments of uncertainty increase, looking with astonishment at how much My House has revealed to them is being fulfilled.





The estrangement of My children from My Side and from the Maternal Love of My Most Holy Mother hardens their hearts and leads them to perdition.





EVERYONE TAKE THE HELM OF HIS LIFE AND MAKE SURE You are IN MY WATERS.





I AM LOVE, MERCY, CALM, FRATERNITY, "I AM WHO I AM."





Be messengers of My Love, it is urgent that you come to Me promptly, without delay so that you save the soul.





Be prayer in your acts and deeds.





Be the difference in this perverted humanity.





I bless you with My Love.





Your Jesus.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Prayer is an inexhaustible source of protection and love for others.





We see a chaotic scenario that jumped from one moment to the next.





We must pray, learn to be cautious and take safe steps without rushing.





As humanity we are in an indication of what will spread at some point.





Let us pray with our hearts, wishing that our prayer, if possible, will produce a new miracle of personal conversion and of some brother on Earth.





God is the same as yesterday, today and always.





Amen.





