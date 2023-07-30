Riccardo Bosi: Next Phase Of Operations

A big thank you to Galactic Larrikins for putting this video together.

Ladies and gentlemen of Australia, the future; it is now in our hands.

We have a choice to remain slaves to an evil beyond description; to consign our children and grandchildren to lives of rape, torture and murder for the Cabal’s pleasure and profit.

Or we participate in the liberation of our country and establish for the first time in our history a truly sovereign nation governed by representatives who answer to every man and woman and child of Australia.





AustraliaOne Party | Next Phase Of Operations (18 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v33bdvh-australiaone-party-next-phase-of-operations-18-july-2023.html

