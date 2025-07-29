© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"I am no longer Optimistic any more"
Unfortunately it's destroyed most people's capacity to think for themselves or question anything
Now most just are spewing out what they hear on the television programming 📺
~Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Not sure if this the same clip or different than the one I posted recently, anyway it's worth repeating....
Source @COVID19 VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/