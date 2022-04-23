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Advanced Prophecy Studies 01 - Ezekiel 38 & 39
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62 views • April 23, 2022
Ezekiel 38 & 39 foretell a global war that is soon to begin. Russia, China, Iran, and a host of other communist and muslim nations are the instigators...and they have one target in their crosshairs. Listen to find out who that is, and how America factors into this coming war.
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