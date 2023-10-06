Create New Account
Devin Nunes: Speaker McCarthy’s removal was ‘long in the making’
Former Congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes says he believes Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) likely knew a motion to vacate was “long planned.” “There’s no one that I know that’s credible says that this is a good thing for the Republican party. It looks ridiculous,” says Nunes.


https://rumble.com/v3n1kca-devin-nunes-speaker-mccarthys-removal-was-long-in-the-making.html

devin nunesspeaker mccarthy oustedamerica deservers better

