Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Washington State Government Wants Firearms Completely Banned.
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
10 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Even though I don't even plan to stay in this state for much longer, this boils the blood regardless. The state government has figured out a way to ban all.firearm sales in the next two years, passage of a bill that renders legal dealers unable to continue doing business here and having to flee to other locations. Of course that pride flag waving communist Inslee will sign it gleefully as well.

Keywords
gun rightssecond amendmentfirearmsbannedgod given rightsinslee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket