Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF ELITES LAMENT "LOSS OF PUBLIC TRUST" | Emerald Robinson with Steve Kirsch
channel image
GalacticStorm
2188 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published a day ago

WEF ELITES LAMENT "LOSS OF PUBLIC TRUST"  |  Emerald Robinson with Steve Kirsch

An "expert" panel discussing Disease X at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, questions the loss of public trust in science. Entrepreneur and vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch explains the events that lead to the current state of affairs and where we go from here. 

Keywords
new world orderdisinformationmisinformationdavosworld economic forumwefhuman depopulationklaus schwab2024 annual meeting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket