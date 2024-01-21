WEF ELITES LAMENT "LOSS OF PUBLIC TRUST" | Emerald Robinson with Steve Kirsch
An "expert" panel discussing Disease X at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, questions the loss of public trust in science. Entrepreneur and vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch explains the events that lead to the current state of affairs and where we go from here.
