Shall Not Be Infringed

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93 views • April 14, 2022
[Bidan] Nominates Gun Control Advocate To Lead ATF
* Of all the rights guaranteed in the constitution, the right to have a gun is maybe the clearest of all.
* He doesn’t care.
* Your right is a hedge on his power.
* Therefore, your rights don’t exist; he’ll decide what rights you have.
* His latest ATF nominee doesn’t want you to be able to be able to defend yourself — and doesn’t want the police to defend you — at a time when violent crime is at historic highs across America.
* Why would he want you helpless in the face of violence?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022
* Of all the rights guaranteed in the constitution, the right to have a gun is maybe the clearest of all.
* He doesn’t care.
* Your right is a hedge on his power.
* Therefore, your rights don’t exist; he’ll decide what rights you have.
* His latest ATF nominee doesn’t want you to be able to be able to defend yourself — and doesn’t want the police to defend you — at a time when violent crime is at historic highs across America.
* Why would he want you helpless in the face of violence?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022
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