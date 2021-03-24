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00034 Institutional Sexism
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31 views • March 24, 2021
Please feel free to read the main article here: https://www.eastonspectator.com/2021/02/17/institutional-sexism-by-david-scott-gauthier/
edit: [Feb, 02, 2022] this will remain up, I take issue with what I have experienced here in Canada, I won't ignore what I've witnessed, if its not the truth, then go to the ground level yourself and produce your own results on the topics I brought forth, I have met geniuses in my time on this earth, and I know humanity can achieve wonderful results with open discussion and cooperation, if you feel humanity is better then what I discussed in the video above, great, study the issues that hurt it, and think and discuss potential solutions, stop ignoring the plight of humanity or highlighting distractions.
edit: [Feb, 02, 2022] this will remain up, I take issue with what I have experienced here in Canada, I won't ignore what I've witnessed, if its not the truth, then go to the ground level yourself and produce your own results on the topics I brought forth, I have met geniuses in my time on this earth, and I know humanity can achieve wonderful results with open discussion and cooperation, if you feel humanity is better then what I discussed in the video above, great, study the issues that hurt it, and think and discuss potential solutions, stop ignoring the plight of humanity or highlighting distractions.
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