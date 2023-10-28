Create New Account
WWIII In The US?
The Velain Report
Published Saturday

Could what happened in Israel actually happen within the United States? Will World War III be fought overseas… Or will it be fought within our own gates? Are there terror cells waiting within the United States for the right time to strike? What else is going on at the southern border that you don’t know?

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

