RUSSIA LAUNCHES MASS PRODUCTION OF ANTI-DRONE RIFLES & EW SYSTEMS
Bars-Sarmat Scientific Center has begun serial production of cutting-edge counter-drone tech, its chief, "Kongo," reveals.
🛡New Systems Include:
🔺 Portable anti-drone rifles (disrupt UAV signals)
🔺 Vehicle-mounted EW systems (protect convoys/installations)
Adding:
💥 RUSSIA’S SU-57 LEVELS UP AS AI TAKES PILOT’S SEAT
The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter has been equipped with AI, which is actually the warplane’s co-pilot, a spokesperson for Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter told Sputnik.
Why is AI needed?
🟠“The system is designed to provide a pilot with prompts in specific situations and tactical moments.”
🟠AI assists the pilot by taking on some tasks during routine flights, such as navigation along route points and management of flight systems.
🟠It allows the pilot to focus during combat on more important tasks, such as weapon deployment.
🟠“The decision to use weapons remains with the pilot,” the spokesperson stressed.
Adding from 'The Times': Putin's new electronic gun downs drones like a rope
Russia leads world with unjammable UAVs — The Times