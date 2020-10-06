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Constantine and the Cross (1962)
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38 views • October 06, 2020
Early history of the Catholic Church. Constantine won the battle under the sign of the Holy Cross even though he was out numbered and surrounded. With this victory he won freedom for all men and ended the suffering of the Catholics. St Helena was is natural mother, who was already a christian, and she prayed for her son. He became a Catholic near his death. St Helena was the Saint that found the true cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Many miracles happened by touching the cross on which Jesus died.
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