Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G Towers Neutralised – But do you ever hear of services being interrupted ? What are they for ?
448 views
channel image
Spirit2all
Published 21 hours ago |

Now that the discrepancy is being pointed out – the next few thousand times a 5G tower is neutralized, will there then be the action taken of manually / deliberately turning off these services – just to prove the “ Conspiracy Theory “/ Spoiler Alert,  WRONG.

Keywords
vaccinenwocovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket