© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vials Examined - Findings are Alarming! Graphene Oxide; parasites | channel 777-zz
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • October 12, 2021
Vial findings in this so-called "vaccine" are very alarming. Graphine oxide, and other metals such as stainless steel have been found, along with parasites and other materials. What is going on? They are putting these substances into humans to interface them with AI without our consent. This video shares credible doctors' views and a scientist. Everyone on the planet will have to make their personal decision as to whether they want to remain in the 'image of God' or to become a transhuman hybrid.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.