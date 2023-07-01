AKITA The Dire Prophecy - Can it Change Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on July 1, 2023





Our Lady of Akita completes the message of Fatima, but the prophecy is even more dire. Does this warning from Our Lady mean we are going to experience chastisement, or can we change it? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what this prophecy means for today and what you need to know.





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7xVo0ev3Bo