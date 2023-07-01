AKITA The Dire Prophecy - Can it Change Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on July 1, 2023
Our Lady of Akita completes the message of Fatima, but the prophecy is even more dire. Does this warning from Our Lady mean we are going to experience chastisement, or can we change it? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what this prophecy means for today and what you need to know.
